LAPD searching for driver in hit-and-run that severely injured woman in East Hollywood

EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver who struck and severely injured a 22-year-old woman in a hit-and-run crash in East Hollywood.

The crash happened around 3:41 a.m. on Oct. 16 near Western Avenue and Clinton Street, according to the LAPD.

Prior to the hit-and-run, surveillance video shows the victim appear to try to get away from a man who was following her. Both the man and woman cross the street, but the man appears to walk away just before the victim gets hit by a gray sedan.

Police said the driver failed to stop and continued traveling northbound on Western Avenue. Paramedics treated the woman at the scene and then took her to a hospital.

LAPD said the man who appeared to be following the victim left without identifying himself as a potential witness. Footage shows he had stopped his car in the middle of Clinton Street before the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Traffic Division Detective Morton at (213) 473-0233 or Detective Holmes at (213) 473-0238.