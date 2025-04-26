Updated lead testing shows Pasadena parks are safe again after January Eaton Fire

In the aftermath of the Eaton Fire in January, some recreation areas, including two baseball fields, had been closed, but now, the restrictions have been lifted.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Follow-up soil tests at Pasadena parks show lead levels are below the threshold for what is considered safe.

The city says levels of lead and other heavy metals at Alice's Dog Park, Allendale Park, Hamilton Park, Robinson Park, Washington Park, and Victory Park meet state and EPA safety guidelines.

The soil samples show that lead levels are below the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) screening threshold of 80 parts per million (ppm)and well below the EPA's screening threshold of 200 ppm.

The highest detection of lead was found at Washington Park at 51.9 ppm, and the lowest was at Robinson Park at 1.6 ppm. The City of Pasadena added that test results for other heavy metal levels were also below the state and federal threshold.

Earlier in the month, the L.A. County Public Health Department reported elevated lead levels in soil samples from two Pasadena neighborhoods downwind from the fire.