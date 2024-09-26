'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' designer dies after Palm Springs stabbing

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- Eduardo Xol, best known as a designer on the television show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," has died after he was stabbed in Palm Springs. He was 58.

On Sept. 10, officers responded to a call for help at an apartment complex on Arenas Road and found an injured man, according to a Facebook post from the Palm Springs Police Department.

When they arrived, they found a man "suffering from injuries consistent with assault." The victim told officers he had been stabbed before he was taken to the hospital.

Later that day, authorities say they got a call from a man who claimed to have been attacked the previous night. That man, identified as Richard Joseph Gonzales of Cathedral City, was determined to be the suspect in the fatal stabbing of Xol.

Xol died Friday afternoon at Desert Regional Medical Center, according to the Riverside County coroner's office.

Gonzales was initially arrested for attempted murder, but the charge was later upgraded to murder. He pleaded not guilty and remains in jail without bail.

He is due back in court for a felony settlement conference on Dec. 18, according to case records.

Details about the incident that led up to the stabbing were not available.

City News Service contributed to this report.