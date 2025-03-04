Egg prices in SoCal increase more than $1 in 2 weeks

As egg prices continue to rise across the country, the average price for a dozen eggs in Southern California increased more than a dollar in two weeks.

On Feb. 28, the average price reached $10.27, compared to $9.15 on Feb. 16, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA has outlined a plan to fight the bird flu outbreak, which is contributing to the increased price of eggs.

The department wants to dismantle a California law that sets minimum space requirements for chickens. A previous attempt to undo the law was rejected by the Supreme Court in 2021.