Person of interest identified after teenager killed in hit-and-run near BMO Stadium

The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver who hit and killed a teenager bicyclist outside of BMO Stadium in Exposition Park.

The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver who hit and killed a teenager bicyclist outside of BMO Stadium in Exposition Park.

The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver who hit and killed a teenager bicyclist outside of BMO Stadium in Exposition Park.

The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver who hit and killed a teenager bicyclist outside of BMO Stadium in Exposition Park.

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver who hit and killed a teenage bicyclist outside of BMO Stadium in Exposition Park.

The victim, who is believed to be 16 and was identified by his friends only as John, was fatally struck by a driver in a possible road-rage attack near the stadium Friday night, authorities said.

Investigators say they served a search warrant at a home in Los Angeles the following night. They seized two cars, including the Honda Accord they say was involved in the deadly incident.

A 16-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in a possible road-rage attack near BMO Stadium, authorities say.

Police haven't named the 28-year-old person of interest, but they're urging him to turn himself in.

It all started when about 40 bicyclists heading southbound on Figueroa Street became involved in an altercation with the driver of the sedan.

That driver allegedly followed the group into the parking lot near the stadium and then struck the victim. The driver fled and the teenage boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

As friends and family mourn the loss of their loved one, the search for a driver who hit and killed a teenager outside of BMO Stadium in Exposition Park is intensifying.

On Saturday, friends and family gathered for a memorial at the crash site to honor the victim. Some of John's friends are hopeful there's swift justice.

"It's really hard to be honest, we're just trying to ride and it's really hard for the family too," said Manuel Ramirez. "He didn't deserve to die in the streets like that."