Family of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor set to march in DTLA in call for justice

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly three weeks after "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles, his family is speaking out, calling for more action from city leaders.

Wactor's family is hosting a news conference Wednesday morning as part of what's being called the "Justice for Johnny Wactor" march. Friends, family and community leaders are calling for Mayor Karen Bass "to lend full support and resources to the Los Angeles Police Department in this homicide investigation, beginning with issuing a minimum $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for Wactor's death,'' organizers said.

The 37-year-old was fatally shot last month as he was leaving his bartending shift.

LAPD investigators said three men were trying to steal his catalytic converter when Wactor approached them.

Three suspects fled in a vehicle and Wactor died at a local hospital shortly after.

Anita Joy, Wactor's co-worker who was with him when he was killed, recently shared heartbreaking details about the tragic night, saying it all happened in an instant.

"Going through that together, I'm grateful that I was there for him and he was not alone," she said. "That's been the only peaceful thing for his mom and I when we walk."

