Man shot, killed after interrupting theft of catalytic converter from his vehicle in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man was fatally shot Saturday morning by one of three suspects who were in the process of stealing his vehicle's catalytic converter in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The victim, who was said to be in his early 30s, observed the suspects trying to extract the catalytic converter from his vehicle at about 3 a.m. in the area of West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One of the suspects fired at the victim and then the trio fled the scene. Police were dispatched to the location at about 3:15 a.m. Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No description of the suspects was immediately available.

Catalytic converters are popular targets for thieves because they are rich in precious metals that can be resold.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call the LAPD's Central Station at (213) 486-6606. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.