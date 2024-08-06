Exposition Park grandmother missing from home for 2 weeks

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A family is frantically searching for a 60-year-old grandmother who has been missing from her Exposition Park home for nearly two weeks.

Prisciliana Rose Douglas was last seen the afternoon of July 23 near her home on W. 39th Street. She did not show up for work the next day and hasn't been in contact with anyone.

Prisciliana is described as a responsible mother of seven and a grandmother of nine and does not have any mental health issues, her family says.

"Her phone, her wallet, her purse are still on her bed and it's not like her to leave without that stuff," says her son, Dave Douglas.

She's described as standing about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and moles under her left eye.

"My son is waiting for you. Grandkids are waiting for you and you're loved and we're waiting for you to come home, Mom," said her son, Gkar Douglas. "We need you. We need you."

Anyone who has information is asked to call LAPD's Southwest division at (213) 485-2710. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

