Famous Big Bear eagles Jackie and Shadow now watching over 3 eggs

Big Bear's famous bald eagles Jackie and Shadow are taking turns protecting their three new eggs from snow that covered their nest from the weekend storm.

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- Big Bear's famous bald eagles, Jackie and Shadow, now have their third egg of the season.

The first two eggs from the avian couple arrived earlier this month. Typically, they only have two.

With the recent snow up in the mountains, Jackie and her mate have been taking turns keeping the eggs warm.

Experts say it could still be another month before the eggs hatch.

Big Bear's famous bald eagles Jackie and Shadow are taking turns protecting their two new eggs from the bitter cold as snow from the latest storm covered their nest.

Back in December, the two were seen on camera building a nest and making a mating attempt.

The eagles were also seen playfully bickering with one another as they meticulously placed sticks to strengthen their nest.

In 2024, Jackie laid three eggs. However, none of the eggs hatched after more than a month.