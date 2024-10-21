Fans celebrate, buy merch after Dodgers clinch spot in World Series

Fans in East L.A. gathered at an intersection, setting off fireworks and waving Dodgers flags while some drivers did burnouts and performed donut stunts.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fans poured out of Dodger Stadium celebrating another National League pennant as the Dodgers ended the Mets' season and clinched a spot in the World Series.

After the game, fans lined up at Dick's Sporting Goods in Pasadena to buy NLCS and World Series merchandise.

In downtown, City Hall was lit up in blue to celebrate the Dodgers' win.

The Dodgers will now face the New York Yankees in the World Series. It'll be the 12th time the storied franchises meet in the World Series and the first in 43 years.

"It's kind of what the people wanted, what we all wanted," Dodgers star Mookie Betts said. "It's going to be a battle of two good teams, a lot of long flights across the country."

As of Sunday night, tickets for Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium are selling for more than $1,000 on the secondary market.

ESPN contributed to this report.