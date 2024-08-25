Father identified as 1 of 2 men shot to death within same block in Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A father of three has been identified as one of two men who were shot and killed Saturday night on the same block in Carson.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to two separate locations near Sepulveda Boulevard and Main Street just after 11:30 p.m.

"I was getting ready to go to bed and I heard eight shots and then, less than a minute away, about eight more," said a man who gave his name only as Richard.

One of the shooting victims was found in the 100 block of E. 234th Street while the other was found near the 100 block of W. 234th Street.

A GoFundMe page identified Richard Mata as one of the deceased.

"Richard was a loving son, brother, uncle, godfather and friend," a statement on the fundraising website said. "Richard's most precious gift were his 3 beautiful children, Selina, Isaiah and Stella. Those who live in our memories are never truly gone, they will forever live in our hearts."

Friends said Mata had recently moved back to Carson from Arizona. A memorial vigil was held in his honor on Sunday.

The other deceased victim has not been identified.

Investigators are working to see if the two deaths are connected. No one was in custody in connection with the shootings, and a description of a suspect or suspects was not available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.