FBI searches home of LA deputy mayor who allegedly made bomb threat against City Hall

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- FBI agents on Tuesday searched the home of a Los Angeles deputy mayor in connection with a bomb threat he allegedly made against City Hall earlier this year, a spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass said.

The mayor's office was notified of the search, according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon by Bass's spokesperson Zach Seidl.

Williams "was immediately placed on administrative leave," the statement said. "The Mayor takes this matter very seriously. When the threat was reported, LAPD investigated and determined there was no immediate danger. Following additional investigation, LAPD referred this matter to the FBI for further investigation."

No other details about the incident were immediately provided.

In February 2023, Bass announced Williams's appointment as deputy mayor of public safety, a role overseeing the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Port of Los Angeles Police, the Los Angeles World Airport Police, and the Emergency Management Department.

"My number one job as Mayor is to keep Angelenos safe," Bass said in a statement at the time. "The only way to do that is to hold people who commit crimes accountable and to take real steps to prevent crime from happening in the first place."