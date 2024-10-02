Fernando Valenzuela stepping away from Dodgers broadcast duties to focus on health, team says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela will not be part of the team's Spanish-language broadcasts during the playoffs, officials announced Wednesday.

The Dodgers issued a statement on X, saying the 63-year-old will be stepping away from the broadcast booth for the remainder of the year to focus on his health.

"He and his family truly appreciate the love and support of fans as he aims to return for the 2025 season, and they have asked for privacy at this time," read the statement.

Valenzuela is known as one of the most enduring and popular players in Dodgers history.

Many fans shared messages for the 63-year-old on social media, wishing the Dodger great a speedy recovery. One X user wrote "Get well soon Fernando" while another wrote, "Heal up GOAT"

The Dodgers retired Valenzuela's No. 34 jersey last year and Aug. 11 was declared "Fernando Valenzuela Day" by the Los Angeles City Council.