Firefighter returns home from rehab after suffering spinal injury in OC fire truck crash

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- One of the firefighters injured in a fire truck crash in Orange County two months ago was released from the hospital Friday and is now recovering at home.

Hand crew firefighter Andrew Brown was one of the two patients transferred to Craig Hospital, a world-renowned rehabilitation center in Colorado. He was discharged on Friday, and video shows the huge welcome Brown received at the airport.

Several OCFA firefighters accompanied Brown on the flight home, and another group of firefighters and family members greeted him upon his arrival.

The crash happened in September. At the time, eight firefighters were returning from a 12-hour shift on the front lines of the massive Airport Fire when they were involved in a rollover crash in the Irvine area.

A vehicle ahead of the fire truck swerved to avoid a ladder and the truck swerved too, striking the guardrail on the right shoulder and overturning multiple times, according to the California Highway Patrol. Eight firefighters total were injured in the incident.

Brown suffered a spinal injury and during his time at Craig Hospital, he learned how to walk and move his arms again.

Brown said he couldn't wait to get back home to his pregnant wife and fellow firefighters.

"I just want to be able to support my wife, hold my daughter and play with her someday, you know, throw her in the air and stuff," he said. "That was my biggest motivation to get back to normal and just being able to be a good husband and a good father."

Brown said he hopes to be able to return to his crew and is thankful for the outpouring of donations to the Fallen Firefighter Relief Fund.

He said it's been a vital source of support for all of the injured crew members and their families.