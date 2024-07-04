Firefly Aerospace launches rocket and lights up SoCal sky

Southern California got a look at another rocket launch that lit up the night sky.

Southern California got a look at another rocket launch that lit up the night sky.

Southern California got a look at another rocket launch that lit up the night sky.

Southern California got a look at another rocket launch that lit up the night sky.

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California got a look at another rocket launch that lit up the night sky.

Firefly Aerospace launched its Alpha rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. The launch created a long, bright plume that streaked across the region for many to see.

Firefly's "Noise of Summer" mission set previous launch dates for Monday and Tuesday, but each were pushed back.

The mission carried a class of small satellites called CubeSats that were developed by universities and nonprofits through NASA's CubeSat Launch Initiative.

Recently, Southern California has seen several bright spectacles in the sky thanks to rocket launches by SpaceX.