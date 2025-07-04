'It's just so tragic:' Residents left in shock after deadly fireworks explosion in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As many celebrate the 4th of July, people are still in shock after a fireworks explosion in Pacoima set multiple homes on fire, killing one man and seriously injuring a woman.

What happened in the Pacoima fireworks explosion?

The blaze was reported just after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 12900 block of W. Corcoran Street, drawing over 100 firefighters to help battle the flames.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said three one-story homes were showing fire when LAFD personnel responded, and active fireworks inside a detached garage exposed the flames to more homes and brush in the area.

A man in his 30s died and a 33-year-old woman suffered serious burns.

Four others suffered smoke inhalation but declined an offer to be taken to the hospital. Additionally, several animals were reportedly injured.

During the firefight, firefighters were kept away from the home because fireworks were constantly igniting.

"We had to call for additional resources bringing this to the scale of a major emergency, with over 130 firefighters on scene," said LAFD Public Information Officer David Ortiz.

"It was worse than an earthquake"

Several residents in the area captured the destructive power of the fireworks as they were erupting.

Juan Garcia rushed from his home down the block to record cell phone video, stomping out smaller fires that were breaking out.

"My whole body was like (shaking), the jarring feeling of the whole house shaking," he said. "It was like worse than an earthquake."

Other residents remain stunned by not just the explosions, but the loss of a neighbor.

"We see them all the time," said resident Erika Munoz. "It's just so tragic that this happened right now."

The Pacoima explosion came hours after a deadly fireworks explosion earlier in the day in Simi Valley.

"We are encouraging people to leave the fireworks to the professionals," said Ortiz, who emphasized that California is not a place for powerful, illegal fireworks, especially due to the dry vegetation.

The investigation into the explosion remains ongoing.