Flag art installation in Beverly Hills honors victims of Oct. 7 Hamas attack

"We need to remember it," said Barbara Lucas of Sherman Oaks. "We need to recognize that people of all countries were affected, that lives were affected."

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands of flags were placed across Beverly Gardens Park, each representing victims from more than 30 nations who died during the 2023 attack in Israel by Hamas.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise attack.

A similar flag memorial was on display in January after many demonstrations were seen across Beverly Hills following the deadly Oct. 7 attack that started the war. One couple who was visiting Southern California from Israel spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday and said they were shocked when they stumbled upon the art installation.

They happened to be there as Iran launched some 180 missiles at Israel.

Tuesday's ballistic missile attack caused few casualties and little damage in Israel, but it marked a further escalation of tensions in the Middle East as Israeli forces battle Tehran's militant allies in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Israel has since vowed to retaliate against Iran.

"It's emotional," said Shlomo Moreno of Israel. "I'm shaking when I talk with you."

The display in Beverly Hills coincides with the Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

On August 20, the Beverly Hills City Council voted to temporarily reinstall the flags, which included a move to rename the park the "October 7th Memorial Square" from now until Oct. 14.

"My parents fled Nazi Germany during the Holocaust and this obviously means something very special to me," said Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman. "They always taught me never to forget, never again, and never again is happening right now."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.