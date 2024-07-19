Evacuation issued for brush fire in Angeles National Forest above Glendora

An evacuation has been issued after a 75-acre brush fire erupted in the Angeles National Forest above Glendora.

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that erupted Friday afternoon in the Angeles National Forest above Glendora sent a large plume of smoke into the air and an evacuation was ordered.

The Fork Fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Glendora Mountain and East Fork roads, initially reported at about five to 10 acres. By 4 p.m., it was reported at 75 acres and went to a second alarm as more ground and air resources were dispatched to the scene.

An evacuation was ordered in the area, according to the Angeles National Forest.

East Fork Road was closed from Highway 39 to Glendale Mountain Road.

It's unknown what caused the fire.

City News Service contributed to this report.

