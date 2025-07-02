Former ICE officer criticizes tactics used in SoCal raids: 'It's like the gloves are off'

A former ICE officer said he never wore a mask, had to carry credentials, and was never picked up people at random.

A former ICE officer said he never wore a mask, had to carry credentials, and was never picked up people at random.

A former ICE officer said he never wore a mask, had to carry credentials, and was never picked up people at random.

A former ICE officer said he never wore a mask, had to carry credentials, and was never picked up people at random.

Nationwide immigration raids have led to massive protests and sharp criticism of the tactics used by federal authorities. One retired ICE officer says that when he worked for the department, things were a lot different.

"It seems like now, it's like the gloves are off and they're doing what they want," said former ICE deportation officer Ruben Martinez.

Martinez retired from the agency in 2008.

"We never wore masks, and we carried credentials, and we were required to ID ourselves by presenting our credentials," Martinez said. "And when people would ask for our credentials, and we were able to provide whoever was arresting with paperwork as to why they were being arrested."

Martinez said they were always looking for someone specifically in his experience.

"I don't remember participating and just picking up people at random. That didn't happen on my watch. I'm not going to say it didn't happen," Martinez said. "And it just didn't happen at Home Depots. We were in west L.A., we were in the Palisades, we were in Laguna Beach. Some arrests were made in Beverly Hills, and they weren't all Latino."

Over the years, many have denounced tactics ICE refers to as "ruses."

"They lie to individuals to be able to get into locations where they are not supposed to be, especially at the home," said Victor Nieblas, an immigration attorney and adjunct professor at Loyola Law School.

"There are certain rules and regulations that must be followed in any type of enforcement action, and what we have been seeing is that those rules are not being followed," Nieblas said.

Nieblas points to internal ICE memos -- like one from 2005 that describes the "ruses" as a way to announce they are looking for a person other than their "target," or saying they're with another federal, state, or local agency, or that of a private entity.

"The court was very clear that those practices were unlawful, and when they knock, if someone does open the door, even a small portion of the door, they smash right in without the consent," Nieblas said.

Nieblas and Martinez stress the importance of people understanding their rights.

"I think it's paramount, it's critical for our community to understand, especially if they're being approached in their home, they don't have to have a conversation with law enforcement, they don't have to open the door," Martinez said.

"You have the right to remain silent, and if you are detained, you have a right to speak to your consular officer or an attorney, and in this case, this is what we would fully recommend to everyone," Nieblas said.