Former LAFD Chief Crowley appeals Mayor Bass' decision to fire her

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Kristin Crowley, who was fired by Mayor Karen Bass as chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department last week, notified the city Thursday that she is appealing her termination to the Los Angeles City Council.

In a letter sent to City Council members, Crowley said, "I choose to proceed with the Council the appeal provided for in Los Angeles Charter, Article V, Section 5.08(e), due to Mayor Bass's removal of me, on February 21, 2025, from the position of Fire Chief of the Los Angeles City Fire Department."

Under the city charter, Crowley would need the support of 10 of the council's 15 members to be reinstated as chief.

That could be a difficult number to reach. Four council members stood alongside Bass last Friday at a news conference announcing Crowley's ouster -- Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson and members Curren Price, Hugo Soto-Martinez and Adrin Nazarian.

Councilman Bob Blumenfield has also publicly come out in favor of Bass' decision.

At least two council members -- Monica Rodriguez and Traci Park -- have spoken out against Crowley's firing and encouraged her to appeal the decision.

Asked about Crowley's decision Thursday, Bass spokesman Zach Seidl said, "Former Chief Crowley has the right to appeal her dismissal.''

In announcing the firing last week, Bass cited what she called various failures in leadership ahead of the January windstorm that led to the deadly Palisades Fire, as well as what Bass said was Crowley's refusal to prepare an after-action report on the firefight. She also said Crowley had failed to give her a weather update prior to the historic windstorm as she had done for other potentially dangerous weather events -- despite such warnings being widely publicized in the days ahead of the Jan. 7 event that sparked the Palisades and Eaton fires, and several other wildfires in the area. Bass also questioned a failure to deploy about 1,000 firefighters the morning of the dramatic Santa Ana wind event.

