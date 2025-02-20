Ex-NFL punter arrested at Huntington Beach council meeting after protesting library's 'MAGA' plaque

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Chris Kluwe, a former punter for the Minnesota Vikings, was arrested Tuesday after making an impassioned speech at the Huntington Beach City Council meeting, likening the MAGA movement to Nazism then entering restricted space and walking toward councilmembers.

Kluwe was protesting the council's unanimous approval for a city plaque commemorating the public library's anniversary that was a MAGA anagram.

READ MORE: Huntington Beach city leaders approve 'MAGA' plaque for central library's 50th anniversary

"You may have replaced a swastika with a red hat, but that is what it is," he said.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

According to reports, Kluwe was taken into custody and released about four hours later.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

ABC News contributed to this report.