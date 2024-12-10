Malibu fire forces road closures near Pepperdine, along Pacific Coast Highway

Fire officials said the evacuation order area encompassed about 6,000 people and more than 2,000 structures.

A wildfire burning in Malibu, called the Franklin Fire, has forced road closures near Pepperdine University and along the Pacific Coast Highway.

The blaze ignited Tuesday night around 10:50 p.m. on Malibu Canyon Road in Malibu Creek State Park. By Wednesday morning, it had burned 2,200 acre due to the strong Santa Ana winds.

Officials have closed the following roads as firefighters work to contain the flames:

Pacific Coast Highway closed between Topanga Canyon Blvd, and Corral Canyon Rd., according to Caltrans



PCH westbound from John Tyler is open, but any vehicle that leaves the Pepperdine campus in that direction will not be able to return as PCH is closed eastbound



Topanga Canyon Boulevard is closed to all but local traffic



Malibu Canyon Road closed from Mulholland Drive to PCH

