Exclusive video: Driver accused in fatal Malibu crash appears in court for arraignment

The driver charged with murder in the deaths of four Pepperdine University students appeared in court Tuesday, and it was the first time news cameras were allowed.

The driver charged with murder in the deaths of four Pepperdine University students appeared in court Tuesday, and it was the first time news cameras were allowed.

The driver charged with murder in the deaths of four Pepperdine University students appeared in court Tuesday, and it was the first time news cameras were allowed.

The driver charged with murder in the deaths of four Pepperdine University students appeared in court Tuesday, and it was the first time news cameras were allowed.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Eyewitness News got an exclusive firsthand look at 23-year-old Fraser Michael Bohm in court for arraignment, which was continued Tuesday morning in a Van Nuys criminal courtroom.

Bohm is charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter and multiple other charges stemming from an October 2023 crash that left four Pepperdine students dead.

Bohm's attorney Alan Jackson asked the judge to postpone the arraignment given he recently became Bohm's new attorney.

"Your honor, before the entry of a not guilty plea, which is what we expect obviously, I would ask the court for one continuance of the arraignment. We have just been brought onto the case as of the last 48 hours. Our appellate specialist needs about 30 extra days," he said in court.

Bohm is accused of crashing into several parked vehicles while speeding on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on that tragic day in 2023, killing four Pepperdine University sorority sisters.

The victims were 20-year-old Niamh Rolston, 21-year-old Peyton Stewart, 21-year-old Asha Weir, and 21-year-old Deslyn Williams. They were set to graduate with Pepperdine's class of 2024, and subsequently received their degrees posthumously.

The victims' families were in court to see the man accused of killing their loved ones.

Bohm's attorney asked for the arraignment to be postponed until August, which the judge granted.

Bohm, who remains free on bail, left the courthouse with family and friends. They declined a request for comment.