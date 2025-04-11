Caught on video: Montclair high-end sneaker store hit by group of robbers 3 times in 1 month

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- A crew of nine thieves stormed a high-end sneaker boutique inside Montclair Place Mall this week, marking the third time the store has been targeted in a month.

Surveillance video captured the Wednesday smash-and-grab at Galleria Montclair, a shop known for carrying popular brands such as Essentials and Sp5der.

Owner Ryan Higuera said the group moved in with a clear plan.

"They sent two people in, and then they see who is working," Higuera said. "Then the three, then the four, then the five, they give them the go, all nine of them run in. They had at least two or three getaway drivers, different vehicles each time... booked it, 10 westbound."

Another video, captured by a witness, shows the suspects tripping over merchandise in their rush to escape, falling over some of the same items they came to steal.

"They just destroyed the whole store. This last time, we are looking at least $10,000 to $20,000 worth of damages," Higuera said.

He believes the crew is based out of Los Angeles and may be responsible for two previous robberies at the same location.

"I think this crew is out of L.A. The time before last, they came in with ski masks. This time, nobody came in a with a ski mask," he said.

Montclair police are investigating whether the group caught on surveillance is connected to the previous robberies. No arrests have been made as of Thursday.

The repeated thefts have left Higuera increasingly concerned for his safety. He and an employee were assaulted during previous robberies.

"I saw something on the news this morning of a store owner that got ran over and killed for defending his merchandise," Higuera said. "I don't want to get ran over and killed for just trying to make an honest living selling clothes and sneakers."

Anyone with information about the thefts can contact the Montclair Police Department at (909) 448-3600.

