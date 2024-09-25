Getaway driver abandons accomplice carrying bag full of stolen clothing, sneakers, Upland police say

The crime and its aftermath were captured on multiple surveillance videos, authorities said.

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance videos show a retail theft suspect -- carrying a bag stuffed full of stolen clothing and sneakers -- was abandoned by his getaway driver earlier this week in the parking lot of an Upland shopping center, police said.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a theft in progress at the Colonies Crossroads on Campus Avenue, just south of the 210 Freeway, according to the Upland Police Department.

"As officers arrived, the suspect exited through an emergency exit with a bag of loot and ran towards a waiting car," police said in a statement. "The getaway car saw the police car and bailed on their partner."

Authorities released footage from inside a store that allegedly shows the suspect calmly removing Nike boxes and stacks of denim jeans from shelves and placing them inside a large plastic bag.

Outside of the store, surveillance video appears to show the same person carrying the bag and running toward a white sedan. The vehicle's driver-side rear door is open, but the person behind the wheel drives away before the suspect reaches the car.

According to police, the suspect dropped the bag and attempted to flee on foot. Body camera video shows an officer exiting from a patrol vehicle and chasing after the suspect, who was quickly taken into custody at gunpoint.

"The suspect vehicle was able to avoid capture (for the time being), however, all $1,779.79 of the merchandise was recovered," the Police Department's news release said.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said. He was booked on suspicion of grand theft, organized retail theft and conspiracy, and was place on a parole hold. His name was not released.