Family mourning father of 2 fatally shot at Glendale shopping plaza

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A heartbroken family is mourning the death of a 54-year-old father who was gunned down at a shopping center in Glendale.

Robert Dehnoushi was shot and killed last Thursday around 8:45 a.m. in the area of N. Pacific and Arden avenues.

Officers found Dehnoushi on the ground in the parking lot in front of a nail salon and a bakery.

Police don't believe the shooting was connected to a robbery. No arrest has been made.

Loved ones described Dehnoushi as a loving and devoted father of two children.

A GoFundMe set up has already raised more than $30,000.

A service has been scheduled for next Friday.