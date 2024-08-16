Groundbreaking marks long-awaited solution for La Habra community plagued by massive sinkhole

A ceremonial groundbreaking marked the launch of a long-awaited solution for a La Habra community that has been contending with a massive sinkhole.

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a view that none of the homeowners in the Coyote Village of La Habra asked for. But in 2019, torrential storms led to a 100-foot-long sinkhole between two rows of homes in a storm channel.

"Look out your window and see just an open channel and no trees or grass, it's just been devastating for everybody in this community," said homeowner Rose Lujan.

In 2022, State Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) secured $8.5 million for repairs, but things slowed down, and got worse. Newman's office said in 2023, the sinkhole expanded.

Although interim repairs were made, more permanent ones were stalled.

"There were questions around kind of jurisdiction, responsibility, and as these things happened, the lawyers got involved, and we have worked all that out, I think, to the good," said Newman.

Thursday, people gathered for a long-awaited groundbreaking for long-term repairs.

"The project will have a lasting impact on our community and will improve vital infrastructure that protects hundreds of properties in north Orange County," said Daren Nigsarian, mayor for La Habra.

"We have been waiting for this for almost six years," said Lujan.

Lujan, who has lived here since the late 90's, thanked Senator Newman, and the HOA president for leading efforts to seek help.

"Most, if not all, the residents here would have had to sell their properties if they had to cover that kind of assessment. So the thing I am most proud of here is that we ensured this community, these homeowners, actually will enjoy a repaired green belt," Newman said.

Lujan has already started dreaming up what the view from her window and is looking forward to new landscaping.

The timeline proposed for completion is by the first of the year.