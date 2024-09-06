2 teens arrested in brush fire that destroyed several homes in Riverside neighborhood

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested in connection with a brush fire sparked by illegal fireworks that destroyed several homes in a Riverside neighborhood, officials said Thursday.

A third 16-year-old was deemed a suspect, but an arrest is pending.

The Hawarden Fire erupted just before 1:40 p.m. on July 21 and grew to more than 500 acres and destroyed seven homes.

City officials announced the two teenagers were arrested Thursday and charges were filed against the third suspect.

Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said the blaze was caused by illegal fireworks.

The fire was contained after eight days but not before causing millions of dollars in damage.

Surveillance footage captured the suspects involved in igniting the fire and then fleeing the scene in a pickup, Gonzalez said.

Further details on the suspects were not released due to the suspects' ages.

