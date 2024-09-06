Heat wave brings power outages, record-breaking temps to Southern California

New heat records for the date were set in Los Angeles and Long Beach among other places.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This week's heat wave is breaking or tying daily temperature records across Southern California.

It was also leading to some scattered power outages. Pasadena's utility was temporarily implementing rolling power outages Friday afternoon. But those customers were expected to get their power back on within an hour, the Pasadena Water and Power department said. The department's website listed 79 outages impacting 8,812 customers as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Southern California Edison's website listed about 106 outages impacting 5,763 customers as of around 5 p.m. Friday, but it wasn't clear how many of those were heat-related.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was listing outages impacting about 9,000 customers as of Friday afternoon. DWP said its response time to outages was ranging from four to 12 hours.

New records for the date were set at Long Beach (109 degrees), UCLA (105) and LAX (102), according to the National Weather Service. At 114 degrees, Burbank not only tied its record for Sept. 6, but also for the city all-time for any date.

Downtown Los Angeles also tied its daily record at 111 degrees, and the day marked only the fourth time since 1877 that the temperature ever hit that level. Oxnard hit 99 degrees, tying its record set on this date in 2020.

One of the hottest temperatures in the region on Friday was recorded in Fillmore, which hit 118 - hotter than Palm Springs or Death Valley. Spots to find some cool relief on Friday included Santa Monica at 77 and Avalon at 76.

Southern California's heat wave is now expected to last through next week. An excessive heat warning that had been set to expire over the weekend has now been extended through Monday night. Many parts of the region are seeing temperatures well into the triple digits, with parts of the San Fernando Valley and Inland Empire pushing past 110 degrees.

