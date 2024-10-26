Highland Park students ditch their uniforms to show off their Dodger pride

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Students at Saint Ignatius Of Loyola Catholic school in Highland Park got permission to swap out their uniforms for Dodger gear Friday to cheer on the Boys in Blue.

"I've been a Dodger fan ever since I was born. I love them," said Emilio Alvarez, a fifth-grade student.

In honor of the World Series, the school gave all students the opportunity to ditch their school uniform and instead show off their Dodger pride, beginning with Friday's Game 1.

"We have a large sense of community and we wanted to allow our students instead to celebrate the Dodgers going into the world series," said Audrey Blanchette, the school's principal.

Some young fans even brought props, a World Series trophy and ring among them, to prove how confident they are that the Dodgers will take it all.

"World Series trophy. Because the Dodgers are gonna win it," said Rene Aguirre, a fifth-grade student.

The confidence radiated from every Dodger fan, no matter the age.

"We're gonna win. Really confident. We're gonna win the world series," said fifth-grade student Rylan Martinez.

Sister Georgette Coulombe said, "Oh we're winning, there's no doubt in my mind."

"Hoping they take it. I wanna bring it home. I don't mind what game they bring it home in but I just want to win," middle school teacher Tyler Pruszynski added.

Students, parents and staff also dedicated their morning prayer to the late Fernando Valenzuela, who died Tuesday.

The school's principal told Eyewitness News students will be allowed to wear Dodger gear every time the Boys in Blue play during the World Series.