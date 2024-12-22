Spark of Love Toy Drive brings kid-friendly holiday fun to SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of children on Friday were treated to a special day at SoFi Stadium as part of ABC7's Spark of Love Toy Drive.

"This is 32 years of partnership with ABC7 and L.A. County Fire. Spark of Love, it's all about the kids," L.A. County Fire Battalion Chief Ron Haralson said. "Being here at SoFi, this is what it's about, so this is everything."

L.A. County firefighters were out spreading Spark of Love cheer, along with Rams players, cheerleaders and mascot Rampage.

"It's a phenomenal time of year, and I'm just happy to be a part of it," Rams safety John Johnson III said.

Amazon donated two vans filled with toys and $100,000 to the Spark of Love Toy Drive.

After the children took a tour of SoFi Stadium, they grabbed lunch and a toy to take home.

For eighth grader Fernando Rodriguez, he found something to take home for his mother.

"Most of the years I haven't gotten her anything, and this time I decided to think instead of for myself, for her," he said.

ABC7's very own Teresa Samaniego was honored by the Rams with the Playmakers Award in recognition for all the work she's put in to make Spark of Love happen every year.

"I can't tell you how touched and surprised I am, but I know that this is going to help so many children," she said.

Our toy drive runs through Christmas Eve.