New data shows number of LAPD chases surged in 2024

We investigated how often pursuits lead to crashes, as well as police policy to try to minimize that danger to the general public.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New data from LAPD shows last year the number of chases their officers were involved in surged.

A record 1,116 pursuits happened on L.A. streets in 2024. That's the most chases since at least 2018.

And 32% of them - so nearly a third - resulted in a crash.

We saw yet another violent crash just last week. Adam James Bowen is facing 11 felony counts after he led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in multiple car crashes and at least one innocent civilian wheeled away in a stretcher.

Police say before Bowen stole a work truck used in the chase, he carjacked a tow truck operator and tried to run that man over.

CHP took over the chase from LAPD, and their officers did eventually back off chasing Bowen because of his dangerous driving - but Bowen kept speeding anyway.

"We never want to see an injury or a crash during a pursuit," said Officer Alec Pereyda with CHP. "We make sure officers are trained to know when to discontinue a pursuit."

LAPD told 7 On Your Side Investigates that its officers are constantly weighing the risk versus the reward of catching a suspect during chases to limit civilian injuries.

"Obviously we don't want anyone hurt in a pursuit, and our policies and practices are designed to make pursuits as safe as possible," said LAPD Assistant Chief Blake Chow.

But despite those policies and practices, more LAPD chases last year also meant there were more civilian injuries.

In 2024, LAPD pursuits resulted in 114 innocent civilians being injured and even three innocent civilian deaths.

Last week at the latest LAPD Board of Commissioners meeting, the board was told LAPD supervisors have doubled the number of chases they call off.

But that also raised more questions.

"So my concern is if we are increasing pursuit cancellations by that much and still having this kind of outcome in hurting people, what should we be doing differently?" asked LAPD Commission President Errol Southers during the March 25th meeting.

"That's the ongoing conversation. What can we be doing differently?" responded LAPD Deputy Chief Donald Graham, who is with the department's Transit Services Bureau.

LAPD says supervising officers are now watching live streams of these chases. That allows them to track the speed and determine if a chase is too dangerous to continue.

The department also says data for the first month of this year shows chase crashes are way down.