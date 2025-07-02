Hundreds gather for 'Reclaim Our Streets' rallies across LA area, opposing ICE raids

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple "Reclaim Our Streets" rallies took place across Southern California on Tuesday -- opposing President Donald Trump's controversial ICE raids.

One of those rallies happened at Historic Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights. Hundreds of people, including community residents and members of human rights groups, carried signs and chanted as they participated in a peaceful march in the block around the plaza.

It was a large turnout of people showing unity in condemning the ongoing immigration raids in the Los Angeles area. The atmosphere was positive, but their purpose was serious.

People rallying in the plaza enjoyed musical performances and heard from numerous speakers, some sharing their frustrations and struggles.

Among the speakers were families whose loved ones were taken into custody by masked agents.

Organizers of the event say that since the raids began last month, more than 2,000 people across the L.A. area have been taken off the street or from their workplaces by federal agents, leaving their families and many others in the community fearful and worried.

"The vast majority of them are innocent of any crimes. So we are here to lift up their stories," said Henry Perez with Innercity Struggle. "We're also here to make some demands. We want ICE to leave Los Angeles, to stop terrorizing our streets. We want all those that have been detained, that are innocent of any crimes, to be freed and reunited with their communities."

In addition to the live music, Tuesday's rally also featured art installations from local artists.

