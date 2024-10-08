Investigation underway after 2 UCLA students report being drugged at parties near campus

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after two UCLA students reported being drugged while attending parties near campus, police announced.

According to the UCLA Police Department, the incidents were reported over the weekend and a crime alert was issued Monday.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

On Thursday, the first student attended three parties at different locations on Gayley Avenue and "developed symptoms which they did not believe were from alcohol," police said.

Police said two days later, the second student attended a party in the 600 block of Gayley and, after being handed a drink, "developed symptoms they did not believe were from alcohol/marijuana."

The students or witnesses did not provide a description of the suspect, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the UCLA Police Department.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.