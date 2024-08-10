Iowa murder suspect shot by police in Anaheim; investigation underway

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide suspect out of Iowa was shot by police in Anaheim Friday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in an industrial park area on State College Boulevard and the 91 Freeway.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, is wanted for a murder in Marshalltown, which is about 50 miles northeast of Des Moines. He was described only as being either 18 or 19 years old.

Details on the shooting are limited, but Anaheim police said when officers were attempting to apprehend the suspect, he took off running and gunfire erupted. The suspect was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

One witness, who was at work at the time of the shooting, told Eyewitness News he heard between 15 to 20 gunshots.

"I was eating lunch when I heard what sounded like a string of firecrackers going off," recalled Donovan Jimenez. "When I turned, I saw the officers basically firing at the suspect. We all kind of hurried to the door to see what was going on. I didn't hear [ officers ] before yell for the guy to put his hands up or stop. Afterwards, they did. From there, we kind of saw the whole medical team come."

The incident involved multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshal's Service. It's unclear what led investigators to Anaheim, but according to Marshalltown's police chief, they recently received information that placed the suspect in Southern California.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.