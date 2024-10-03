Head of OC Public Works, agency blamed for starting Airport Fire, no longer with the county

James Treadaway, the head of Orange County Public Works, which is blamed for sparking the Airport Fire, is no longer working for the county.

The head of Orange County Public Works, the agency blamed for sparking a massive brush fire, is no longer working for the county.

The agency confirmed to Eyewitness News that James Treadaway left his position as director on Sept. 26, but did not provide a reason as to why. Officials called it a personnel matter.

The county engineer, Kevin Onuma, will serve as interim director.

Three weeks after igniting the Airport Fire has burned more than 23,000 acres across Orange and Riverside Counties.

OC Public Works has recently fallen under criticism after one of its crews accidentally started in the Airport Fire in Orange County. The 23,000-acre fire quickly spread into Riverside County, destroying homes along the way.

It was 96% contained as of Thursday morning.