He will also have to pay restitution, which will be determined at a later hearing.

Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting UCLA student in dorm room

A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for breaking into a UCLA student housing apartment and sexually assaulting a female student.

A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for breaking into a UCLA student housing apartment and sexually assaulting a female student.

A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for breaking into a UCLA student housing apartment and sexually assaulting a female student.

A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for breaking into a UCLA student housing apartment and sexually assaulting a female student.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 42-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for breaking into a UCLA housing apartment and sexually assaulting a female student.

Jeffery Stott Brewer Jr. pleaded no contest to sexual penetration by use of force and burglary.

He will also have to pay restitution, which will be determined at a later hearing.

According to UCLA Police, Brewer Jr. entered a room at Saxon Residential Suites on July 5 where he allegedly sexually assaulted the student while she was in bed.

The woman was "medically treated on scene," according to the statement.

Eyewitness News learned campus police arrested Brewer in July 2023 for a misdemeanor, according to inmate records.