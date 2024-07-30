Jimmy Kimmel, John Mulaney both turn down hosting 2025 Oscars: Report

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jimmy Kimmel is currently on his summer break from hosting his late-night talk show, but he's also going to take a break from another job -- hosting the Oscars.

Variety on Monday reported that Kimmel and fellow comedian John Mulaney have both passed on offers to host next year's ceremony, scheduled for March 2.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has not commented.

Kimmel has hosted the show four times, tying him with Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon. Only Johnny Carson, Billy Crystal and Bob Hope have hosted the Oscars more.

Kimmel hosted the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2018, as well as the most recent two shows in 2023 and 2024.

"I did not think I would ever do it again," Kimmel told the Los Angeles Times in February, while prepping for the 2024 show. "I did two of them, and they went well - something crazy happened at one of them with a story I'll have for the rest of my life. I know how much work goes into them, so I thought, 'Yeah, I don't necessarily want to do this ever again.'"