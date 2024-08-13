Wactor was leaving work when he came upon 3 suspects stealing the catalytic converter from his car and one of them shot him.

Family and friends of actor Johnny Wactor urge more action to find his killers

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Family members and friends of Johnny Wactor, a former "General Hospital" actor who was killed during a catalytic converter theft in downtown Los Angeles, are calling on city officials to explore legislative and municipal actions that could make the city safer.

Last week, police released photos of the suspects and vehicle connected to the killing. The newly released images show a stolen black 2018 Infiniti Q50 sedan, which the suspects fled the scene in.

"We will pursue justice relentlessly, and we'll make sure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions," said Councilman Kevin de León during Tuesday's press conference. "We'll bring them to justice and we'll restore safety to our streets, and we'll make sure that no family has to endure the pain that [ Wactor's mother ] is enduring today."

Wactor, 37, was fatally shot early in the morning on May 25 while walking with a coworker toward his parked car near Hope Street and Pico Boulevard after finishing a bartending shift.

Police said the pair encountered a crew of people trying steal the catalytic converter from Wactor's car, and one of them shot Wactor as he approached.

"Grief is my constant companion," said the actor's mother, Scarlett Wactor. "He promised me he'd be here with me today. I can't wish him happy birthday on August 31. He would've been 38. I can't ask if he's coming home for Christmas. I can't ask how his day went. I don't get any of those things anymore because of what these people did ... for a catalytic converter that they did not get."

Since then, little has been known about the three suspects, who remain at large. The suspect who police say shot Wactor in the chest is described as having a tattoo above the left eye and on the right cheek.

Catalytic converters are popular targets for thieves because they are rich in precious metals that can be resold.

Wactor appeared on nearly 200 episodes of "General Hospital" from 2020-22. His other credits included "Westworld," "The OA," "NCIS," "Station 19," "Criminal Minds" and "Hollywood Girl."

Anybody with information is urged to contact detectives at (213) 996-4143 and (213) 996-4173.

City News Service contributed to this report.

