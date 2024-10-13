New hotel to be built next to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Park in Inglewood, officials announced on Friday.

The Kali Hotel and Rooftop will be located on Stadium Drive, adjacent to SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater, and within walking distance of the new Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, officials said in a statement.

The hotel will also be four miles from Los Angeles International Airport.

Plans for the 13-story hotel include 300 guest rooms, including 34 suites, along with a pool and yoga deck, spa, fitness center and other amenities.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 22.

It's the only hotel in Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke's mixed-use development.