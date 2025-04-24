LA City Council committee advances proposed 15 mph zones around more than 200 schools

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Drivers across Los Angeles could soon be hitting the brakes near hundreds more schools - all in the name of student safety.

The City Council's Transportation Committee advanced a plan to lower the speed limit around another 201 schools across the city to 15 miles per hour. That's 10 miles per hour slower than the typical school zone speed limit. The reduced speed limit only applies while children are attending or leaving school.

The matter will come before City Council at a future meeting for a vote.

According to a representative for the Department of Transportation, the signs should be installed by the end of the fiscal year -- within about six to 10 weeks, with $750,000 allocated for the project.

The city's efforts are being guided by DOT's Safe Routes to School Strategic Plan, which was introduced in 2012 to implement data-driven processes and improve safety around campuses. Department staff and Los Angeles Unified School District officials developed a methodology to identify schools in need.

In 2016, city officials established 15 mph school zone speed limits at 11 of the top 50 LAUSD schools in critical need of such safety treatments. By August 2023, another 98 street segments adjacent to 44 schools, including any of the remaining top 50 schools, were provided with updated school zone speed limits.

Mayor Karen Bass' adopted 2023-24 budget expanded funding for more school safety measures for another 201 schools.

Several of the streets are found on the city's High Injury Network, which identifies corridors with a high concentration of collisions that result in severe injuries and deaths, as well those involving pedestrians and cyclists.

An analysis found that more than 65% of all citywide severe and fatal traffic collisions involving people walking occurred on 6% of city streets. Traffic collisions were also the leading cause of death for children ages 2 to 14.

Nearly 56% of all fatal and injury collisions occurred within one-quarter mile of a school, according to DOT.

City News Service contributed to this report.