Project Uplift provides free housing and support to 50 families displaced by Eaton Fire

In response to the devastating Eaton fire, Project: Uplift has partnered with LA Crystal Hotel to provide free housing and essential resources to 50 displaced families.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- In the aftermath of the devastating Eaton fire, 50 displaced families received free housing and support at the LA Crystal Hotel in Compton. This effort is part of Project: Uplift, an initiative led by Compton city Councilman Andre Spicer to assist those in need.

"We decided to focus on the Pasadena and Altadena area because the demographics resemble Compton. We partnered with the Crystal Hotel, we paid for two weeks and the hotel donated a week. So now we have residents here for three weeks," Spicer said.

"Hopefully more hotels like us will do the same thing and donate some more rooms to the victims who lost their house and get back on their feet," said Helen Mei, a manager at LA Crystal Hotel.

Beyond housing, the program offers displaced families essential resources, including mental health services and access to necessities. Upon arrival, families received hygiene kits, blankets and other critical supplies.

"With the different partnerships, myself, Councilman Spicer, along with The Bridge, Project Uplift and several other nonprofits, you're seeing gift bags that have been donated from the Chamber of Commerce," said Dr. Michael

Fisher, a pastor at Greater Zion Church Family.

"It didn't feel real to me until the day after the fire when we first drove up there, it was looking like a straight ghost town," said Altadena resident Jaesha Jones.

For Jones, the reality of losing her home didn't fully sink in until she saw the aftermath. But despite the devastation, she said the outpouring of support has given her strength.

"It's harder having kids, you have to worry about if you're kids are going to be okay in this environment. But it's good to have the resources," Jones said.

City leaders are seeking additional donations to help support the families, including backpacks, luggage and gift cards. Anyone wishing to donate can go to efundraisingconnections.com.

