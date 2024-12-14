LAPD arrests ex-boyfriend in shooting of Metro bus driver in East Hollywood

A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a Metro bus driver - his ex-girlfriend - in East Hollywood last month, police say.

A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a Metro bus driver - his ex-girlfriend - in East Hollywood last month, police say.

A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a Metro bus driver - his ex-girlfriend - in East Hollywood last month, police say.

A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a Metro bus driver - his ex-girlfriend - in East Hollywood last month, police say.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a Metro bus driver - his ex-girlfriend - in East Hollywood last month, police said Friday.

Dorian Holt was taken into custody in Escondido Thursday when he returned to Southern California after he allegedly fled the state, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and his bail was set at $1 million.

Holt had been a fugitive since the shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m. Nov. 16 in the 1600 block of North Vermont Avenue.

Police said at the time that a 56-year-old Metro bus driver parked the vehicle while on a break, and when she got out of the bus, Holt arrived "unannounced" and shot her in the face. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but survived.

Police said Holt fled the state after the shooting but later returned. It was still unclear what prompted the shooting.

City News Service contributed to this report.