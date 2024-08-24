Man found shot to death outside urgent care clinic in Woodland Hills; police searching for suspect

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was found shot to death Friday outside of a clinic in Woodland Hills, and police are now searching for the suspect.

It happened sometime before 7 p.m. According to the Los Angeles Police Department's Topanga Station, the suspect approached the victim on foot and shot him in the head.

The victim, who was identified only as a man in his 40s or 50s, died at the scene.

Police said his body was found near the driver's side of a white SUV in the parking lot of the Woodland Hills Medical Clinic and Urgent Care. There were several bullet casings next to it, according to investigators.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.