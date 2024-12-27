Woman found dead at bus stop near Koreatown

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police Thursday launched an investigation after a woman was found dead at a bus stop in Arlington Heights, near Koreatown.

A caller told police the woman appeared to have been at a bus bench near Olympic and Crenshaw boulevards for 12 hours, according to the LAPD.

When officers arrived at the scene, the woman was dead. Circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.

A white tent covered the bus bench amid an investigation.

The woman has not been identified but she was believed to be in her 50s.

City News Service contributed to this report.