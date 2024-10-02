LAPD officers, photographer honored for saving teens from fiery crash in Encino

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police officers and a photographer were honored this week for rescuing two teenagers from a wrecked car engulfed in flames.

In February, a 14-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger were pulled from the vehicle after it crashed into a utility pole in Encino. A 16-year-old passenger died in the crash.

The Los Angeles Fire Department honored the LAPD officers who helped, as well as the photographer who captured the scene before jumping in to assist. The five responders received a standing ovation and praise.

The crash happened just before midnight on Feb. 20 at Ventura and Balboa boulevards. Police were initially trying to make a traffic stop after noticing a Toyota Camry driving without its headlights on.

Video previously released shows officers trying to extinguish the flames that enveloped the vehicle and trying to smash the windows to get the rear passenger out.

Each responder received a certificate for their heroic actions.

"It means a lot to be recognized," photographer Howard Raishbrook said. "I wasn't expecting it, but I appreciate it."

It's unclear if the 14-year-old driver faced charges for the crash.