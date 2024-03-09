Video shows officers rushing to save teens in fiery Encino crash that left 16-year-old dead

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Newly-released body camera video details the dramatic moment when officers rushed to the scene of a fiery crash in Encino that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Feb. 20 near Ventura and Balboa boulevards. The new bodycam video was posted on LAPD's YouTube page.

Police say officers initially tried to pull over the car for not having headlights on.

Instead of stopping, police say the driver - a 14-year-old girl - sped away. A short time later, the car crashed into a traffic light pole.

Video shows officers trying to extinguish the flames that enveloped the vehicle and trying to smash the windows to get the rear passenger out.

There were three people inside the car. The driver and the front passenger, identified only as an 18-year-old woman, were pulled out of the vehicle with minor injuries. Police said one had a broken leg.

A 16-year-old female passenger in the backseat was trapped in the vehicle, police said, and was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities say all three people in the car were friends and lived near each other. The incident remains under investigation.

