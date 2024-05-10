LAPD releases new images of 3 suspects involved in Culver City stabbing

Police said a woman and two men approached the victim and an argument ensued. The woman hit the man with a metal rod then stabbed him repeatedly before all three suspects fled.

Police said a woman and two men approached the victim and an argument ensued. The woman hit the man with a metal rod then stabbed him repeatedly before all three suspects fled.

Police said a woman and two men approached the victim and an argument ensued. The woman hit the man with a metal rod then stabbed him repeatedly before all three suspects fled.

Police said a woman and two men approached the victim and an argument ensued. The woman hit the man with a metal rod then stabbed him repeatedly before all three suspects fled.

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police released new images of three suspects involved in the stabbing of a man in Culver City.

The incident happened the afternoon of April 23 in the 9000 block of Venice Boulevard, just southwest of Robertson.

Police said a woman and two men approached the victim and an argument ensued. The woman hit the man with a metal rod then stabbed him repeatedly before all three suspects fled.

The victim survived the attack and was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.