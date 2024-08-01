Police respond to report of 'hot prowl' burglary after 3 suspects break into Sherman Oaks home

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police responded to a report of a "hot prowl" burglary after three suspects broke into a home in Sherman Oaks, authorities said.

The break-in was reported about 2 a.m. at a residence in the 3500 block of Weslin Avenue, just north of Mulholland Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Whether anyone was home at the time of the incident was unclear.

Neighbor Sid Adelman noted that the homeowners had recently placed their belongings in a PODS storage container that was seen on the street outside the house.

"So it would seem like an incredibly stupid set of burglars who would probably break into a house that has nothing in it -- certainly nothing of value," Adelman told ABC7. "So this probably says a whole lot about the quality of our burglars these days."

No property was taken, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Descriptions of the suspects were not available.