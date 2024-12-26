Large fire breaks out in DTLA building, ladders raised to help unhoused people exit

A large fire broke out on the top floor of a nearly 100-year-old vacant building in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.

A large fire broke out on the top floor of a nearly 100-year-old vacant building in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.

A large fire broke out on the top floor of a nearly 100-year-old vacant building in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.

A large fire broke out on the top floor of a nearly 100-year-old vacant building in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large fire broke out on the top floor of a nearly 100-year-old building in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. on the fourth floor of the building on S. Hope Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters quickly went into defensive mode as the flames sent up a thick plume of smoke into the air.

The building was believed to be vacant, but crews raised ladders to help unhoused people who were inside exit safely.

Both sides of Pico Boulevard were shut down.

Details about the cause of the fire were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

